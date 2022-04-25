Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 24 April 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 25 April 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 24 April 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 5,718 civilian casualties in the country: 2,665 killed and 3,053 injured. This included:

a total of 2,665 killed (855 men, 563 women, 59 girls, and 69 boys, as well as 67 children and 1,052 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 3,053 injured (355 men, 284 women, 64 girls, and 71 boys, as well as 161 children and 2,118 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 2,690 casualties (1,217 killed and 1,473 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 2,268 casualties (1,136 killed and 1,132 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 422 casualties (81 killed and 341 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,028 casualties (1,448 killed and 1,580 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.