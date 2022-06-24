Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 23 June 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 24 June 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 23 June 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 10,506 civilian casualties in the country: 4,677 killed and 5,829 injured. This included:

a total of 4,677 killed (1,793 men, 1,208 women, 132 girls, and 148 boys, as well as 41 children and 1,355 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 5,829 injured (1,183 men, 821 women, 130 girls, and 171 boys, as well as 182 children and 3,342 adults whose sex is yet unknown) o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 5,969 casualties (2,739 killed and 3,230 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 5,013 casualties (2,551 killed and 2,462 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 956 casualties (188 killed and 768 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 4,537 casualties (1,938 killed and 2,599 injured).

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna, Lysychansk, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 22 June 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 23 June only, as during this day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported on 23 June have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.