Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 22 June 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 23 June 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 22 June 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 10,465 civilian casualties in the country: 4,662 killed and 5,803 injured. This included:

a total of 4,662 killed (1,789 men, 1,207 women, 131 girls, and 148 boys, as well as 41 children and 1,346 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 5,803 injured (1,177 men, 820 women, 131 girls, and 169 boys, as well as 179 children and 3,327 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 5,945 casualties (2,725 killed and 3,220 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 4,995 casualties (2,539 killed and 2,456 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 950 casualties (186 killed and 764 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 4,520 casualties (1,937 killed and 2,583 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna, Lysychansk, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 21 June 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 22 June only, as during this day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported on 22 June have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.