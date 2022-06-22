Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 21 June 2022 [EN/UK]

Date: 22 June 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 21 June 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 10,403 civilian casualties in the country: 4,634 killed and 5,769 injured. This included:

a total of 4,634 killed (1,780 men, 1,194 women, 131 girls, and 148 boys, as well as 41 children and 1,340 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 5,769 injured (1,163 men, 817 women, 131 girls, and 169 boys, as well as 178 children and 3,311 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 5,919 casualties (2,710 killed and 3,209 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 4,973 casualties (2,524 killed and 2,449 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 946 casualties (186 killed and 760 injured) o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 4,484 casualties (1,924 killed and 2,560 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna, Lysychansk, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 20 June 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 21 June only, as during this day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported on 21 June have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.