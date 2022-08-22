Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 21 August 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

From 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 21 August 2022, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 13,477 civilian casualties in the country: 5,587 killed and 7,890 injured. This included:

a total of 5,587 killed (2,161 men, 1,490 women, 149 girls, and 175 boys, as well as 38 children and 1,574 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 7,890 injured (1,603 men, 1,190 women, 172 girls, and 236 boys, as well as 202 children and 4,487 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 7,620 casualties (3,317 killed and 4,303 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 6,145 casualties (3,015 killed and 3,130 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups: 1,475 casualties (302 killed and 1,173 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, IvanoFrankivsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Volyn, and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 5,857 casualties (2,270 killed and 3,587 injured)