Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 20 April 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 21 April 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 20 April 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 5,264 civilian casualties in the country: 2,345 killed and 2,919 injured. This included:

a total of 2,345 killed (703 men, 429 women, 44 girls, and 63 boys, as well as 70 children and 1,036 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 2,919 injured (339 men, 271 women, 61 girls, and 66 boys, as well as 158 children and 2,024 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 2,344 casualties (930 killed and 1,414 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 1,939 casualties (851 killed and 1,088 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 405 casualties (79 killed and 326 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 2,920 casualties (1,415 killed and 1,505 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Minister of Interior of Ukraine, according to which as of 7.30 a.m. 15 April (local time), at least 2,700 civilians had been killed, including women and children. OHCHR notes the caveat made by the Minister who stressed that that this figure concerns only those civilian deaths on which criminal proceedings had been initiated, and where forensic expertize of dead bodies had been carried out. OHCHR also notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. 21 April (local time), 208 children had been killed and 376 injured.