Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 2 May 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 3 May 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 2 May 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 6,546 civilian casualties in the country: 3,193 killed and 3,353 injured. This included:

a total of 3,193 killed (1,140 men, 734 women, 71 girls, and 84 boys, as well as 72 children and 1,092 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 3,353 injured (409 men, 329 women, 70 girls, and 82 boys, as well as 169 children and 2,294 adults whose sex is yet unknown) o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 3,288 casualties (1,663 killed and 1,625 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 2,798 casualties (1,562 killed and 1,236 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 490 casualties (101 killed and 389 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,258 casualties (1,530 killed and 1,728 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.