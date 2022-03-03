Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24.00 2 March 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Civilian casualty report1

From 4am on 24 February 2022 until 12 midnight on 2 March 2022, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 802 civilian casualties in Ukraine: 249 killed (31 men, 27 women, 6 boys, and 3 girls, as well as 8 children and 174 adults whose sex is yet unknown) and 553 injured (45 men, 33 women, 7 girls, and 2 boys, as well as 21 children and 445 adults whose sex is yet unknown).

337 casualties (68 killed and 269 injured) were recorded in Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 238 (46 killed and 192 injured) in Government-controlled territory, and 99 (22 killed and 77 injured) in territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’.

465 casualties (181 killed and 284 injured) were recorded in other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Zhytomyr regions) in places, which were under Government control when casualties occurred.

The total number of civilians killed in Ukraine since 24 February 2022 (249) is almost equal to the total number of civilian deaths recorded by OHCHR in the conflict zone of eastern Ukraine from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2021 (253).

Most of civilian casualties recorded from 4am on 24 February 2022 until 12 midnight on 2 March 2022, were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area2, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that real figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intensive hostilities have been going on was delayed and many reports were still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, the town of Volnovakha (Government-controlled part of Donetsk region) where mass civilian casualties have been alleged.

In this context, OHCHR notes that the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported 352 persons (338 adults and 14 children) killed, and 1,684 persons (1,568 adults and 116 children) injured as of 27 February. They did not provide disaggregated data regarding civilian and military casualties. On 1 March, the Minister of Health of Ukraine said that 16 children have been killed since 24 February.

OHCHR also notes a report by the Ministry of Emergencies of Ukraine, according to which as of 08.00 (Kyiv time) 3 March, the total number of civilian casualties in Kharkiv region was 34 killed and 285 injured, including 10 children.