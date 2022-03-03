Ukraine
Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24.00 2 March 2022 [EN/RU/UK]
Attachments
Civilian casualty report1
From 4am on 24 February 2022 until 12 midnight on 2 March 2022, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 802 civilian casualties in Ukraine: 249 killed (31 men, 27 women, 6 boys, and 3 girls, as well as 8 children and 174 adults whose sex is yet unknown) and 553 injured (45 men, 33 women, 7 girls, and 2 boys, as well as 21 children and 445 adults whose sex is yet unknown).
337 casualties (68 killed and 269 injured) were recorded in Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 238 (46 killed and 192 injured) in Government-controlled territory, and 99 (22 killed and 77 injured) in territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’.
465 casualties (181 killed and 284 injured) were recorded in other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Zhytomyr regions) in places, which were under Government control when casualties occurred.
The total number of civilians killed in Ukraine since 24 February 2022 (249) is almost equal to the total number of civilian deaths recorded by OHCHR in the conflict zone of eastern Ukraine from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2021 (253).
Most of civilian casualties recorded from 4am on 24 February 2022 until 12 midnight on 2 March 2022, were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area2, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.
OHCHR believes that real figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intensive hostilities have been going on was delayed and many reports were still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, the town of Volnovakha (Government-controlled part of Donetsk region) where mass civilian casualties have been alleged.
In this context, OHCHR notes that the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported 352 persons (338 adults and 14 children) killed, and 1,684 persons (1,568 adults and 116 children) injured as of 27 February. They did not provide disaggregated data regarding civilian and military casualties. On 1 March, the Minister of Health of Ukraine said that 16 children have been killed since 24 February.
OHCHR also notes a report by the Ministry of Emergencies of Ukraine, according to which as of 08.00 (Kyiv time) 3 March, the total number of civilian casualties in Kharkiv region was 34 killed and 285 injured, including 10 children.
1 Since 2014, OHCHR has been documenting civilian casualties in Ukraine. Reports are based on information that the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) collected through interviews with victims and their relatives; witnesses; analysis of corroborating material confidentially shared with HRMMU; official records; open-source documents, photo and video materials; forensic records and reports; criminal investigation materials; court documents; reports by international and national non-governmental organisations; public reports by law enforcement and military actors; data from medical facilities and local authorities. All sources and information are assessed for their relevance and credibility and cross-checked against other information. In some instances, corroboration may take time. This may mean that conclusions on civilian casualties may be revised as more information becomes available and numbers may change as new information emerges over time.
Since 24 February 2022, in the context of the Russian Federation’s military action in Ukraine, HRMMU has been unable to visit places of incidents and interview victims and witnesses there. All other sources of information have been extensively used, including HRMMU contact persons and partners in places where civilian casualties occurred. Statistics presented in the current update are based on individual civilian casualty records where the “reasonable grounds to believe” standard of proof was met, namely where, based on a body of verified information, an ordinarily prudent observer would have reasonable grounds to believe that the casualty took place as described.
2 The use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area should be avoided in densely populated areas, due to the significant likelihood of indiscriminate effects. Weapons with a wide impact area include: a) munitions with a large destructive radius, such as large bombs or missiles; b) weapons that tend to have an inaccurate delivery system, such as unguided indirect fire weapons, including artillery and mortars; and c) weapons designed to deliver munitions over a wide area, such as multi-launch rocket systems and cluster munitions.