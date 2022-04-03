Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 2 April 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 3 April 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 2 April 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 3,455 civilian casualties in the country: 1,417 killed and 2,038 injured. This included:

a total of 1,417 killed (293 men, 201 women, 22 girls, and 40 boys, as well as 59 children and 802 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 2,038 injured (241 men, 187 women, 41 girls, and 38 boys, as well as 92 children and 1,439 adults whose sex is yet unknown) o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 1,504 casualties (468 killed and 1,036 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 1,185 casualties (401 killed and 784 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 319 casualties (67 killed and 252 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 1,951 casualties (949 killed and 1,002 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Irpin (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. 3 April (local time), 158 children had been killed and at least 258 injured.