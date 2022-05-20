Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 19 May 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 18 May 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 8,089 civilian casualties in the country: 3,811 killed and 4,278 injured. This included:

a total of 3,811 killed (1,429 men, 937 women, 87 girls, and 98 boys, as well as 70 children and 1,190 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 4,278 injured (774 men, 528 women, 103 girls, and 115 boys, as well as 164 children and 2,594 adults whose sex is yet unknown) o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 4,422 casualties (2,099 killed and 2,323 injured)

0 On Government-controlled territory: 3,794 casualties (1,973 killed and 1,821 injured)

0 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 628 casualties (126 killed and 502 injured) o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia,

Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,667 casualties (1,712 killed and 1,955 injured)