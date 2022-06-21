Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 19 June 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 20 June 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 19 June 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 10,260 civilian casualties in the country: 4,569 killed and 5,691 injured. This included:

a total of 4,569 killed (1,769 men, 1,182 women, 126 girls, and 137 boys, as well as 41 children and 1,314 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 5,691 injured (1,157 men, 805 women, 126 girls, and 167 boys, as well as 174 children and 3,262 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 5,851 casualties (2,677 killed and 3,174 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 4,921 casualties (2,494 killed and 2,427 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 930 casualties (183 killed and 747 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 4,409 casualties (1,892 killed and 2,517 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna, Lysychansk, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.