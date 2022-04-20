Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 19 April 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 20 April 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 19 April 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 5,121 civilian casualties in the country: 2,224 killed and 2,897 injured. This included:

a total of 2,224 killed (631 men, 383 women, 42 girls, and 61 boys, as well as 70 children and 1,037 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 2,897 injured (335 men, 271 women, 59 girls, and 64 boys, as well as 157 children and 2,011 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 2,228 casualties (825 killed and 1,403 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 1,824 casualties (746 killed and 1,078 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 404 casualties (79 killed and 325 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 2,893 casualties (1,399 killed and 1,494 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Minister of Interior of Ukraine, according to which as of 7.30 a.m. 15 April (local time), at least 2,700 civilians had been killed, including women and children. OHCHR notes the caveat made by the Minister who stressed that that this figure concerns only those civilian deaths on which criminal proceedings had been initiated, and where forensic expertize of dead bodies had been carried out. OHCHR also notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. 20 April (local time), 205 children had been killed and 373 injured.