Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 18 May 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 19 May 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 18 May 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 8,089 civilian casualties in the country: 3,811 killed and 4,278 injured. This included:

a total of 3,811 killed (1,429 men, 937 women, 87 girls, and 98 boys, as well as 70 children and 1,190 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 4,278 injured (774 men, 528 women, 103 girls, and 115 boys, as well as 164 children and 2,594 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 4,422 casualties (2,099 killed and 2,323 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 3,794 casualties (1,973 killed and 1,821 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 628 casualties (126 killed and 502 injured) o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,667 casualties (1,712 killed and 1,955 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 17 May 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 18 May only, as during this day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported on 18 May have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.