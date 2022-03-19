Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24.00 18 March 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 19 March 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 18 March 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 2,246 civilian casualties in the country: 847 killed and 1,399 injured. This included:

a total of 847 killed (155 men, 119 women, 7 girls, and 21 boys, as well as 36 children and 509 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 1,399 injured (142 men, 107 women, 18 girls, and 9 boys, as well as 51 children and 1,072 adults whose sex is yet unknown) InDonetsk and Luhansk regions: 968 casualties (240 killed and 728 injured) On Government-controlled territory: 734 casualties (187 killed and 547 injured) On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 234 casualties (53 killed and 181 injured) In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 1,278 casualties (607 killed and 671 injured)



Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne (Luhansk region), and Trostianets (Sumy region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. (local time) 19 March, 112 children had been killed and more than 140 injured. OHCHR also notes the report of the Head of the Investigative Department of the National Police of Kharkiv Region, according to which as of 6 p.m. (local time) 18 March, 263 civilians had been killed in the region, including 14 children.