Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 18 April 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 18 April 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 4,966 civilian casualties in the country: 2,104 killed and 2,862 injured. This included:

a total of 2,104 killed (556 men, 333 women, 39 girls, and 60 boys, as well as 71 children and 1,045 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 2,862 injured (331 men, 264 women, 59 girls, and 63 boys, as well as 155 children and 1,990 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 2,129 casualties (739 killed and 1,390 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 1,730 casualties (660 killed and 1,070 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 399 casualties (79 killed and 320 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 2,837 casualties (1,365 killed and 1,472 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Minister of Interior of Ukraine, according to which as of 7.30 a.m. 15 April (local time), at least 2,700 civilians had been killed, including women and children. OHCHR notes the caveat made by the Minister who stressed that that this figure concerns only those civilian deaths on which criminal proceedings had been initiated, and where forensic expertize of dead bodies had been carried out. OHCHR also notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. 19 April (local time), 205 children had been killed and 367 injured.