Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 17 May 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 18 May 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 17 May 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 7,964 civilian casualties in the country: 3,778 killed and 4,186 injured. This included:

a total of 3,778 killed (1,419 men, 929 women, 86 girls, and 97 boys, as well as 68 children and 1,179 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 4,186 injured (738 men, 500 women, 100 girls, and 115 boys, as well as 167 children and 2,566 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 4,326 casualties (2,070 killed and 2,256 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 3,707 casualties (1,946 killed and 1,761 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 619 casualties (124 killed and 495 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv,

Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia,

Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,638 casualties (1,708 killed and 1,930 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example,

Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.