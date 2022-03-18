Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24.00 17 March 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 18 March 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 17 March 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 2,149 civilian casualties in the country: 816 killed and 1,333 injured. This included:

a total of 816 killed (152 men, 116 women, 7 girls, and 16 boys, as well as 36 children and 489 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 1,333 injured (133 men, 104 women, 17 girls, and 7 boys, as well as 50 children and 1,022 adults whose sex is yet unknown) o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 903 casualties (222 killed and 681 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 675 casualties (172 killed and 503 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 228 casualties (50 killed and 178 injured) o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 1,246 casualties (594 killed and 652 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne (Luhansk region), and Trostianets (Sumy region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. (local time) 18 March, 109 children had been killed and more than 130 injured. OHCHR also notes the report of the Head of the Investigative Department of the National Police of Kharkiv Region, according to which as of 6 p.m. (local time) 17 March, 250 civilians had been killed in the region, including 13 children. _________________________________