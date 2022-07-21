Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 17 July 2022

From 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 17 July 2022, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 11,862 civilian casualties in the country: 5,110 killed and 6,752 injured. This included:

a total of 5,110 killed (1,943 men, 1,342 women, 142 girls, and 163 boys, as well as 41 children and 1,479 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 6,752 injured (1,359 men, 1,001 women, 147 girls, and 210 boys, as well as 190 children and 3,845 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 6,687 casualties (3,002 killed and 3,685 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 5,527 casualties (2,766 killed and 2,761 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups: 1,160 casualties (236 killed and 924 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 5,175 casualties (2,108 killed and 3,067 injured)