Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24.00 16 March 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 17 March 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 16 March 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 2,032 civilian casualties in the country: 780 killed and 1,252 injured. This included:

a total of 780 killed (146 men, 111 women, 7 girls, and 15 boys, as well as 36 children and 465 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 1,252 injured (130 men, 100 women, 17 girls, and 7 boys, as well as 44 children and 954 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 854 casualties (208 killed and 646 injured)

On Government-controlled territory: 634 casualties (162 killed and 472 injured)

On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 220 casualties (46 killed and 174 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 1,178 casualties (572 killed and 606 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne (Luhansk region), and Trostianets (Sumy region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 9 a.m. (local time) 17 March, 108 children had been killed and more than 120 injured. OHCHR also notes the report of the Head of the Investigative Department of the National Police of Kharkiv Region, according to which as of 6 p.m. (local time) 16 March, 244 civilians had been killed in the region, including 13 children.