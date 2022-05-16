Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 15 May 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 16 May 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 15 May 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 7,564 civilian casualties in the country: 3,668 killed and 3,896 injured. This included:

a total of 3,668 killed (1,353 men, 897 women, 82 girls, and 94 boys, as well as 69 children and 1,173 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 3,896 injured (602 men, 441 women, 91 girls, and 100 boys, as well as 167 children and 2,495 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 4,031 casualties (2,014 killed and 2,017 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 3,418 casualties (1,890 killed and 1,528 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 613 casualties (124 killed and 489 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,533 casualties (1,654 killed and 1,879 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 12 May 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred from 13 to 15 May only, as during these days OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported from 13 to 15 May have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.