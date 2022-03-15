Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24.00 15 March 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 15 March 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 14 March 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 1,834 civilian casualties in the country: 691 killed and 1,143 injured. This included:

a total of 691 killed (135 men, 99 women, 7 girls, and 11 boys, as well as 30 children and 409 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 1,143 injured (105 men, 73 women, 15 girls, and 4 boys, as well as 43 children and 903 adults whose sex is yet unknown) o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 751 casualties (173 killed and 578 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 582 casualties (134 killed and 448 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 169 casualties (39 killed and 130 injured) o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 1,083 casualties (518 killed and 565 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Izium (Kharkiv region), and Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region) where there are allegations of hundreds of civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, according to which as of 10 a.m. (local time) 15 March, 97 children had been killed and more than 100 injured.