Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 15 June 2022 [EN/UK]

Date: 16 June 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 15 June 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 10,046 civilian casualties in the country: 4,481 killed and 5,565 injured. This included:

a total of 4,481 killed (1,739 men, 1,159 women, 119 girls, and 125 boys, as well as 40 children and 1,299 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 5,565 injured (1,133 men, 788 women, 125 girls, and 164 boys, as well as 173 children and 3,182 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 5,714 casualties (2,611 killed and 3,103 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 4,820 casualties (2,436 killed and 2,384 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 894 casualties (175 killed and 719 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 4,332 casualties (1,870 killed and 2,462 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 14 June 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 15 June only, as during this day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported on 15 June have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.