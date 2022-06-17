Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 15 June 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 17 June 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 16 June 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 10,094 civilian casualties in the country: 4,509 killed and 5,585 injured. This included:

a total of 4,509 killed (1,747 men, 1,166 women, 124 girls, and 129 boys, as well as 41 children and 1,302 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 5,585 injured (1,138 men, 792 women, 125 girls, and 166 boys, as well as 172 children and 3,192 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 5,745 casualties (2,628 killed and 3,117 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 4,845 casualties (2,452 killed and 2,393 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 900 casualties (176 killed and 724 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 4,349 casualties (1,881 killed and 2,468 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna, Lysychansk, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 15 June 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 16 June only, as during this day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported on 16 June have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.