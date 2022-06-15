Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 14 June 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 15 June 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 14 June 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 9,983 civilian casualties in the country: 4,452 killed and 5,531 injured. This included:

a total of 4,452 killed (1,712 men, 1,144 women, 107 girls, and 106 boys, as well as 67 children and 1,316 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 5,531 injured (1,130 men, 785 women, 124 girls, and 163 boys, as well as 172 children and 3,157 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 5,668 casualties (2,583 killed and 3,085 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 4,786 casualties (2,414 killed and 2,372 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 882 casualties (169 killed and 713 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 4,315 casualties (1,869 killed and 2,446 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 13 June 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 14 June only, as during this day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported on 14 June have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.