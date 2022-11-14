Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 13 November 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 14 November 2022

From 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 13 November 2022, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 16,631 civilian casualties in the country: 6,557 killed and 10,074 injured. This included:

a total of 6,557 killed (2,559 men, 1,752 women, 170 girls, and 204 boys, as well as 34 children and 1,838 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 10,074 injured (2,176 men, 1,563 women, 208 girls, and 297 boys, as well as 245 children and 5,585 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 9,220 casualties (3,924 killed and 5,296 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 7,270 casualties (3,481 killed and 3,789 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups: 1,950 casualties (443 killed and 1,507 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, IvanoFrankivsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Volyn, and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 7,411 casualties (2,633 killed and 4,778 injured) pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region),

Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

Civilian casualties from 1 to 13 November 2022 (individual cases verified by OHCHR)

From 1 to 13 November 2022, OHCHR recorded 264 civilian casualties:

66 killed (17 men, 12 women, 2 girls, as well as 35 adults whose sex is yet unknown); and - 198 injured (62 men, 41 women, 2 girls, 6 boys, as well as 3 children and 84 adults whose sex is yet unknown).

This included:

54 killed and 160 injured in 60 settlements in regions (parts of regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred (81 percent of the total); and

12 killed and 38 injured in 4 settlements in parts of Luhansk and Donetsk regions controlled by Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups (19 percent of the total).

Per type of weapon/incident: