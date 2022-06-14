Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 13 June 2022 [EN/RU]

Date: 14 June 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 13 June 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 9,931 civilian casualties in the country: 4,432 killed and 5,499 injured. This included:

a total of 4,432 killed (1,693 men, 1,138 women, 103 girls, and 106 boys, as well as 68 children and 1,324 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 5,499 injured (1,123 men, 780 women, 124 girls, and 159 boys, as well as 173 children and 3,140 adults whose sex is yet unknown) o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 5,637 casualties (2,571 killed and 3,066 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 4,762 casualties (2,403 killed and 2,359 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 875 casualties (168 killed and 707 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 4,294 casualties (1,861 killed and 2,433 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 12 June 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 13 June only, as during this day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported on 13 June have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.