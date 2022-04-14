Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 13 April 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 14 April 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 13 April 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 4,577 civilian casualties in the country: 1,964 killed and 2,613 injured. This included:

a total of 1,964 killed (507 men, 319 women, 34 girls, and 55 boys, as well as 72 children and 977 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 2,613 injured (304 men, 222 women, 53 girls, and 55 boys, as well as 144 children and 1,835 adults whose sex is yet unknown) In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 2,011 casualties (703 killed and 1,308 injured) On Government-controlled territory: 1,645 casualties (625 killed and 1,020 injured) On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 366 casualties (78 killed and 288 injured) In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 2,566 casualties (1,261 killed and 1,305 injured)



Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. 14 April (local time), 197 children had been killed and at least 351 injured.

_________________________________________

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 12 April 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 13 April only, as during the day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported on 13 April have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.

*****The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission******** in Ukraine***

*Since 2014, **OHCHR has been **documenting **civilian **casualties in Ukraine. Reports **are based on information that the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) collected through interviews with victims and their relatives; witnesses; analysis of corroborating material confidentially shared with HRMMU; official records; open-source documents, photo and video materials; forensic records and reports; criminal investigation materials; court documents; reports by international and national non-governmental organisations; public reports by law enforcement and military actors; data from medical facilities and local authorities. All sources and information are assessed for their relevance and credibility and cross-checked against other information. In some instances, corroboration may take time. This may mean that conclusions on civilian casualties may be revised as more information becomes available andnumbers may change as new information emerges over time**.*

Since 24 February 2022, in the context of the Russian Federation’s military action in Ukraine, HRMMU has been unable to visit places of incidents and interview victims and witnesses there. All other sources of information have been extensively used, including HRMMU contact persons and partners in places where civilian casualties occurred. Statistics presented in the current update are based on individual civilian casualty records where the “reasonable grounds to believe” standard of proof was met, namely where, based on a body of verified information, an ordinarily prudent observer would have reasonable grounds to believe that the casualty took place as described.