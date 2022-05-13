Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 12 May 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 13 May 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 12 May 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 7,389 civilian casualties in the country: 3,573 killed and 3,816 injured. This included:

a total of 3,573 killed (1,314 men, 855 women, 78 girls, and 94 boys, as well as 69 children and 1,163 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 3,816 injured (597 men, 430 women, 91 girls, and 99 boys, as well as 167 children and 2,432 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 3,878 casualties (1,919 killed and 1,959 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 3,280 casualties (1,802 killed and 1,478 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 598 casualties (117 killed and 481 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,511 casualties (1,654 killed and 1,857 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 11 May 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 12 May only, as during this day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported on 12 May have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.