Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 12 June 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 13 June 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 12 June 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 9,785 civilian casualties in the country: 4,395 killed and 5,390 injured. This included:

a total of 4,395 killed (1,666 men, 1,120 women, 102 girls, and 105 boys, as well as 68 children and 1,334 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 5,390 injured (1,094 men, 759 women, 123 girls, and 156 boys, as well as 172 children and 3,086 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 5,593 casualties (2,553 killed and 3,040 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 4,743 casualties (2,390 killed and 2,353 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 850 casualties (163 killed and 687 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 4,192 casualties (1,842 killed and 2,350 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 9 June 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred from 10 to 12 June only, as during these days OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported from 10 to 12 June have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.