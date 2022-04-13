Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 12 April 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 13 April 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 12 April 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 4,521 civilian casualties in the country: 1,932 killed and 2,589 injured. This included:

a total of 1,932 killed (485 men, 313 women, 31 girls, and 54 boys, as well as 72 children and 977 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 2,589 injured (297 men, 222 women, 52 girls, and 52 boys, as well as 146 children and 1,820 adults whose sex is yet unknown) In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 1,994 casualties (698 killed and 1,296 injured) On Government-controlled territory: 1,631 casualties (621 killed and 1,010 injured) On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 363 casualties (77 killed and 286 injured) In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv,

Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 2,527 casualties (1,234 killed and 1,293 injured)



Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. 13 April (local time), 191 children had been killed and at least 349 injured.