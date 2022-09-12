Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 11 September 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 12 September 2022

From 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 11 September 2022, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 14,248 civilian casualties in the country: 5,827 killed and 8,421 injured. This included:

a total of 5,827 killed (2,270 men, 1,559 women, 153 girls, and 187 boys, as well as 35 children and 1,623 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 8,421 injured (1,770 men, 1,289 women, 182 girls, and 250 boys, as well as 215 children and 4,715 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 8,034 casualties (3,472 killed and 4,562 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 6,398 casualties (3,124 killed and 3,274 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups: 1,636 casualties (348 killed and 1,288 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Volyn, and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 6,214 casualties (2,355 killed and 3,859 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. Civilian casualties from 1 to 11 September 2022 (individual cases verified by OHCHR)

From 1 to 11 September 2022, OHCHR recorded 362 civilian casualties:

96 killed (33 men, 24 women, 3 boys, as well as 1 child and 35 adults whose sex is yet unknown); and - 266 injured (71 men, 38 women, 1 girl, 10 boys, as well as 9 children and 137 adults whose sex is yet unknown).

This included:

70 killed and 208 injured in 66 settlements in regions (parts of regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred (77 percent of the total); and

26 killed and 58 injured in 5 settlements in parts of Luhansk and Donetsk regions controlled by Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups (23 percent of the total).

Per type of weapon/incident: