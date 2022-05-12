Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 11 May 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 12 May 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 11 May 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 7,326 civilian casualties in the country: 3,541 killed and 3,785 injured. This included:

a total of 3,541 killed (1,300 men, 844 women, 77 girls, and 93 boys, as well as 69 children and 1,158 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 3,785 injured (590 men, 428 women, 90 girls, and 98 boys, as well as 167 children and 2,412 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 3,846 casualties (1,897 killed and 1,949 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 3,254 casualties (1,781 killed and 1,473 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 592 casualties (116 killed and 476 injured) o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,480 casualties (1,644 killed and 1,836 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 10 May 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 11 May only, as during this day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported on 11 May have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.