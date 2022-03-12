Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24.00 11 March 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 12 March 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 11 March 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 1,581 civilian casualties in the country: 579 killed and 1,002 injured. This included:

a total of 579 killed (110 men, 75 women, 6 girls, and 9 boys, as well as 27 children and 352 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 1,002 injured (85 men, 68 women, 14 girls, and 4 boys, as well as 36 children and 795 adults whose sex is yet unknown) o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 632 casualties (130 killed and 502 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 490 casualties (105 killed and 385 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 142 casualties (25 killed and 117 injured) o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 949 casualties (449 killed and 500 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Izium (Kharkiv region), and Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region) where there are allegations of hundreds of civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 10 a.m. (local time) 12 March, 79 children had been killed and more than 100 injured. OHCHR also notes the report of the Head of the Investigative Department of the National Police of Kharkiv Region, according to which as of 6 p.m. (local time) 11 March, 201 civilians had been killed in the region.