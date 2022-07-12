Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 11 July 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 11 July 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 11,544 civilian casualties in the country: 5,024 killed and 6,520 injured. This included:

a total of 5,024 killed (1,905 men, 1,316 women, 141 girls, and 161 boys, as well as 41 children and 1,460 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 6,520 injured (1,319 men, 962 women, 144 girls, and 202 boys, as well as 187 children and 3,706 adults whose sex is yet unknown) o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 6,535 casualties (2,951 killed and 3,584 injured)

On Government-controlled territory: 5,433 casualties (2,730 killed and 2,703 injured)