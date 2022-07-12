Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 11 July 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 11 July 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 11,544 civilian casualties in the country: 5,024 killed and 6,520 injured. This included:
-
a total of 5,024 killed (1,905 men, 1,316 women, 141 girls, and 161 boys, as well as 41 children and 1,460 adults whose sex is yet unknown)
-
a total of 6,520 injured (1,319 men, 962 women, 144 girls, and 202 boys, as well as 187 children and 3,706 adults whose sex is yet unknown) o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 6,535 casualties (2,951 killed and 3,584 injured)
-
On Government-controlled territory: 5,433 casualties (2,730 killed and 2,703 injured)
-
On territory controlled by Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups: 1,102 casualties (221 killed and 881 injured) o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 5,009 casualties (2,073 killed and 2,936 injured)