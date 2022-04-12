Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 11 April 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 12 April 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 11 April 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 4,450 civilian casualties in the country: 1,892 killed and 2,558 injured. This included:

a total of 1,892 killed (478 men, 308 women, 30 girls, and 52 boys, as well as 71 children and 953 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 2,558 injured (291 men, 219 women, 51 girls, and 51 boys, as well as 144 children and 1,802 adults whose sex is yet unknown) o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 1,957 casualties (675 killed and 1,282 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 1,599 casualties (600 killed and 999 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 358 casualties (75 killed and 283 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 2,493 casualties (1,217 killed and 1,276 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. 12 April (local time), 186 children had been killed and at least 344 injured.