Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 10 May 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 11 May 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 10 May 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 7,256 civilian casualties in the country: 3,496 killed and 3,760 injured. This included:

a total of 3,496 killed (1,268 men, 821 women, 76 girls, and 93 boys, as well as 69 children and 1,169 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 3,760 injured (537 men, 407 women, 87 girls, and 94 boys, as well as 167 children and 2,468 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 3,793 casualties (1,865 killed and 1,928 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 3,216 casualties (1,750 killed and 1,466 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 577 casualties (115 killed and 462 injured) o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,463 casualties (1,631 killed and 1,832 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 9 May 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 10 May only, as during this day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported on 10 May have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.