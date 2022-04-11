Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 10 April 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 11 April 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 10 April 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 4,335 civilian casualties in the country: 1,842 killed and 2,493 injured. This included:

a total of 1,842 killed (474 men, 301 women, 28 girls, and 50 boys, as well as 70 children and 919 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 2,493 injured (287 men, 216 women, 49 girls, and 50 boys, as well as 134 children and 1,757 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 1,916 casualties (656 killed and 1,260 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 1,566 casualties (583 killed and 983 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 350 casualties (73 killed and 277 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 2,419 casualties (1,186 killed and 1,233 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. 11 April (local time), 183 children had been killed and at least 342 injured.