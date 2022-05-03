Ukraine
Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 1 May 2022 [EN/RU/UK]
From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 1 May 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 6,469 civilian casualties in the country: 3,153 killed and 3,316 injured. This included:
a total of 3,153 killed (1,115 men, 722 women, 71 girls, and 83 boys, as well as 72 children and 1,090 adults whose sex is yet unknown)
a total of 3,316 injured (395 men, 324 women, 69 girls, and 80 boys, as well as 170 children and 2,278 adults whose sex is yet unknown) o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 3,241 casualties (1,638 killed and 1,603 injured)
On Government-controlled territory: 2,757 casualties (1,539 killed and 1,218 injured)
On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 484 casualties (99 killed and 385 injured) o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia,
Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,228 casualties (1,515 killed and 1,713 injured)
Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.
OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example,
Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.