Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24.00 1 March 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Civilian casualty report In total, from 4am on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s military action against Ukraine started, until 12 midnight on 1 March 2022, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 752 civilian casualties in Ukraine: 227 killed (31 men, 25 women, 6 boys, and 3 girls, as well as 6 children and 156 adults whose sex is yet unknown) and 525 injured (42 men, 33 women, 7 girls, and 2 boys, as well as 19 children and 422 adults whose sex is yet unknown).

This is more than the total number of civilian casualties recorded by OHCHR in the conflict zone of eastern Ukraine from 2018-2021 (713: 136 killed and 577 injured).

323 casualties (65 killed and 258 injured) were recorded in Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 226 (43 killed and 183 injured) in Government-controlled territory, and 97 (22 killed and 75 injured) in territory controlled by the selfproclaimed ‘republics’.

429 casualties (162 killed and 267 injured) were recorded in other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Zhytomyr regions) in places, which were under Government control when casualties occurred.

Most of these casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that real figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intensive hostilities have been going on was delayed and many reports were still pending corroboration.

In this context, OHCHR notes that the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported 352 persons (338 adults and 14 children) killed, and 1,684 persons (1,568 adults and 116 children)injured as of 27 February. They did not provide disaggregated data regarding civilian and military casualties. On 1 March, the Minister of Health of Ukraine said that 16 children have been killed since 24 February.