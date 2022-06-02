Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 1 June 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 2 June 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 1 June 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 9,151 civilian casualties in the country: 4,169 killed and 4,982 injured. This included:

a total of 4,169 killed (1,580 men, 1,038 women, 99 girls, and 102 boys, as well as 67 children and 1,283 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 4,982 injured (992 men, 681 women, 115 girls, and 140 boys, as well as 168 children and 2,886 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 5,233 casualties (2,388 killed and 2,845 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 4,493 casualties (2,241 killed and 2,252 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 740 casualties (147 killed and 593 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,918 casualties (1,781 killed and 2,137 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 31 May 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 1 June only, as during this day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported on 1 June have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.