Ukraine: Child protection sub-cluster newsletter September 2021 [EN/UK]

CP sub-cluster news

Child protection sub-cluster with support of Global Child protection area of responsibility has conducted 2 trainings on psychological first aid in Kramatorsk and Sievierodonetsk, covering 30 state social workers in total. The trainings were conducted by MHPSS specialist from Global CP AoR Koen Maurice Sevenants.

Also, Child protection sub-cluster with support of Global Child protection area of responsibility have conducted a 3-day seminar for identification of gaps in MHPSS provision for children and developing capacity development planning. As a result of this seminar, Global CP AoR has provided funding for CP sub-cluster partners to apply for in order to conduct study visits, have trainings and other capacity building activities in the field of MHPSS. Call for proposals and eligibility criteria will be announced by CP sub-cluster soon.