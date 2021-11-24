Ukraine: Child protection sub-cluster newsletter October 2021 [EN/UK]

RESPONSE

Save the children with partner organization “Slavic Heart” covered additional 32 children (17 boys. 53%, 15 girls. 47%) with case management services; 35 children (19 boys. 54%, 16 girls, 46%) were supported by a one-time targeted emergency cash assistance.

SOS Children’s villages provided comprehensive support to 69 families (with 151 children) to prevent social orphanhood in Stanytsya Luhanska. 73 persons are receiving capacity building on economical sustainability (which includes trainings, individual coaching sessions, provision of funding for purchase of equipment and retraining). 76 families with 170 children have received comprehensive support in Sievierodonetsk center for family support and 104 families with 230 children have received support in Starobilsk center. The comprehensive support included development of an individual plan for each family, psycho-pedagogical support, healthcare support (such as prophylaxis and provision of medication), individual sessions with speech corrector, financial aid/ beneficiaries attended individual and group psychological consultations for children and parents, sessions with social pedagogue, computer literacy courses for children and parents.

Psychological and pedagogical services have provided 540 consultations to 142 beneficiaries (116 adults and 26 children).

The economic empowerment component was added as a part of comprehensive support since May 2021 and during this period, 91 beneficiaries (77 women and 14 men) were involved in the project. As the result, the employment status of 15 beneficiaries (10 women and 5 men) changed from unemployed. Thus, 15 beneficiaries have already achieved the goal of increasing their own household income, others provided their feedback about the importance of knowledge obtained. 7 families received equipment for self-employment and successful economic activities.