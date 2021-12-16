Ukraine: Child protection sub-cluster newsletter November 2021 [EN/UK]

RESPONSE:

The organization “Caritas Ukraine” has ended a 3-year project “PSS for children and their parents/caregivers” in the buffer zone of Eastern Ukraine. The project was launched in 2017 and currently, a new project is starting based on it, as the new funding was received. The organization has selected 17 schools for project activities within the 15 km grey zone. More than 3000 children have benefited from activities. More than 550 parents were engaged in groups for parents where they were receiving various information on how to create nurturing family environment. During three years of project activity, Caritas Ukraine together with NaUKMA had developed and piloted a program for emotional support and professional development of teachers. The program was implemented in 11 schools. At the beginning of the project an assessment was conducted which showed that many teachers are suffering from negative psychological symptoms in connection to burnout. This became especially strong during quarantine restrictions. The teachers have received supervision during which they were able to discuss difficult situations and challenges. Supervision has improved the well-being of teachers as well as communication between teachers and children at schools. Caritas Ukraine is going to scale up the program in all 17 schools within the next year.

“Save the Children” with partner NGO “Slavic Heart” continues to provide support to the most vulnerable groups of children living along the Contact line. In November 113 children (56 boys, 57 girls), were supported by tailored case management services to best address the children’s needs, and 19 children (8 boys, 11 girls) were provided by a one-time targeted emergency cash assistance.

NGO “Equilibrium” as the implementing partner of “People in Need” is continuing to provide PSS along the Contact line to expand community-based solutions. In November, 171 PSS consultations were conducted, covering 118 unique beneficiaries: 72 %, 85 females and 28 %, 33 males; 53 %, 63 children and 47 %, 55 adults; among children 54 %, 34 girls and 46 %, 29 boys; among adults 93 %, 51 females and 7 %, 4 males. In addition, 4 psychological awareness sessions were conducted for 17 unique beneficiaries (94 %, 16 females and 6 %, 1 male) on “Mental Health and Well-Being”. Two PSS mobile teams operate in the area 0-5 km from the Contact line (Toretska and Ocheretynska TCs, Avdiivka city of Donetska Oblast) in the format of group and individual consultations and psychological awareness sessions.

“Polish Humanitarian Action” continues a project in cooperation with UNICEF. 157 adolescents registered in November for PSS sessions conducted by two mobile teams in Donetsk and Luhansk regions (Sherbinivka, Druzba, New York, Svitlodarsk, Myronyvksy, and Popasna). In total, 490 adolescents registered since the beginning of the project. Male (10-14 y.o.) – 168; Male (15-17 y.o.*)- 69; Female (10-14 y.o.) – 169; Female (15-17 y.o.) – 84; 5 community initiative teams presented their projects on the commission and all projects were approved by UNICEF. 35 adolescents have already taken part in the trainings in all locations (Klynove, Sherbynivka, Bakhmut Opytne, and Raihorodka). Male (10-14 years) - 10; Male (15- 17 years) - 5; Female (10-14 y.o.) - 14; Female (15-17 years) - 6. PAH psychologists and social worker continued conducting trainings on social inclusion for community specialists, teachers, and kindergarten workers. Due to quarantine restrictions, 89 specialists received trainings in an online format. In total, 207 specialists received knowledge and skills through trainings (out of those,101 in November). PAH psychologists and social worker continued Positive Parenting activities in the project locations. 63 parents and caregivers participated in online sessions. In total, 115 parents/caregivers received knowledge and skills through positive parenting trainings and sessions (out of those, 84 in November). Individual psychological consultations were provided to 11 children and 5 adults. In total, 34 people have received individual consultation since the neginning of the project. The case management team continued work with mine/ERW affected families. This assistance is provided through home visits and remote consultations.

“SOS children’s villages” continued to provide case management services to vulnerable families in Luhansk region. In Sievierodonetsk, 78 families with 168 children were supported, in Starobilsk center – 103 families with 234 children. In Stanytsya Luhanska comprehensive support was provided to 69 families with 151 children. 93 parents and caregivers received capacity building for financial sustainability through trainings, individual coaching sessions, funding for equipment and retraining). Psychological and pedagogical service has provided 465 consultations for 61 beneficiaries (53 adults, 8 children, and 4 outreach consultations upon request from local authorities). Since the 28th of September, a shelter for mothers with children is functioning in Sievierodonetsk. Currently, 2 mothers with 2 babies are staying at the shelter. The total capacity of the shelter is 12 beneficiaries (4 mothers with children). It is expected that the shelter will cover around 16 – 25 beneficiaries during a year. The maximum duration of stay in the shelter is 6 months.

“La Strada” National Hot Line for Children and Youth in cooperation with UNICEF received 7247 phone calls and messages from children, adolescents, youth, and also adults, whose requests related to children. Out of them, 343 calls and messages were received from Donetsk and Luhansk regions. 5703 phone calls and messages were received from girls and women and 1544 from boys and men. In Donetsk and Luhansk regions – 270 from girls and women, 73 from boys and men. The main inquiries addressed to the Hot Line are Psychological health (loneliness, fears, suicide, etc.); Violence/Abuse against children/Commercial exploitation of children; Relationships in the family; Legal matters and social protection; etc.

Ukrainian foundation for public health in cooperation with UNICEF has continued to support GBV mobile teams. In November, mobile teams have covered 2945 beneficiaries (329 girls, 2079 women, 185 boys, 352 men). The most frequent reasons for addressing for assistance to mobile teams by phone or skype were domestic violence, COVID-19-related inquiries, out-of-family violence, requests for PSS, bulling etc.