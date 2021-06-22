Ukraine: Child protection sub-cluster newsletter May 2021 [EN/UK]

Response:

In May La Strada National Hot Line for Children and Youth in cooperation with UNICEF received 8 345 phone calls and messages from children, adolescents, youth and also adults, whose requests related children. Out of them 5 769 consultations were provided by phone and 2 576 in online format (in social networks as Facebook, Instagram and Telegram). 6 112 phone calls and messages were received from girls and 2 233 – from boys (in this amount of phone calls and messages also included the adult’s requests of information regarding girls and boys accordingly). The main inquiries addressed to the Hot Line are: Psychological health (loneliness, fears, suicide etc.); Violence/Abuse against children/Commercial exploitation of children; Relationships in the family; Legal matters and social protection; etc.

SOS Children’s Villages Ukraine has finished their project in cooperation with SOS Children’s Villages Austria. The project took place from 1.04.2020 till 30.04.2021 and during this period 500 children from 200 families received individual support from the organization, 1200 beneficiaries received psychological support, 1000 children and their caregivers received awareness raising on mine risks, 8 families, where children have returned from institutions during quarantine, have received support, 4 children that were placed to institutions returned to biological families, 17 families that suffered from wild fires in Luhansk regions have received financial and psychological support.

In May SOS Children’s Villages continued their work in Luhansk region, covering 109 families (226 children) in Starobilsk, 75 families (165 children) in Sievierodonetsk, 68 families (152 children) in Stanytsya Luhanska. Each family receives individual support plan, which includes psychosocial, financial, medical and other types of support. Psychological and pedagogical service has provided 442 consultations to 170 beneficiaries (72 adults, 98 children).

Terre Des Hommes in cooperation with UNICEF conducted 19 outreach visits by PSS mobile teams, 884 children (415 boys and 358 girls) benefited from the offline PSS sessions in April and May. In addition, psychologists continue to provide psychological support to children, adolescents, and youth via online. The sessions had been conducted offline in the schools of Berestove, Lysychansk, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk.

Case Management Team as a part of mine victims assistance project identified 23 children (16 boys, 7 girls) whose cases are in focus. Also, 12 families where at least one caregiver was affected and whose cases are in focus. (7 men, 7 women).

People in Need continued to support 5 PSS mobile teams that operate in contact line 0-5 km (Maryinskaia, Avdiivska, Ocheretynska, Toretska, Svitlodarska, Vuhledarska UTCs of Donetska oblast), Popasnianska UTC (Luganska obl.). PIN cooperates with local NGO partners «Posmishka UA» and “Equilibrium” to provide PSS along contact line to expand community-based solutions by providing 224 PSS consultations and covering 152 beneficiaries: 32%, 49 males; 68%, 103 females; 53%, 81 children (49%, 40 boys; 51%, 41 girls); 47%, 71 adults (13%, 9 male, 87%, 62 females).

In addition, 9 psychological awareness sessions were conducted for 64 beneficiaries (5%, 3 males, 95%, 61 females). Within social work, the social worker provided 19 consultations and covered 13 beneficiaries (31%, 4 men, 69%, 9 women).

The Psychological Hotline operates 24/7 free of charge by specially trained psychologists and received 774 calls (440 requests from men (57%) and 334 women (43%)).

In May within PSS activities and the expansion of social services PIN supported 4 community grantees in Pivdenne, Marinka (Donetsk obl.), Hirske, Karerynivka (Luhanska obl.). Potentially, these 4 projects will cover 1497 people.

Ukrainian foundation for public health in cooperation with UNICEF has continued to support GBV mobile teams. In May 262 outreach visits and 2457 online consultations (out of them 250 for children) were conducted. 84% of requests were from women and girls, 16% from boys and men. The main topics of the requests were domestic violence (48%), psychosocial support (25%), violence outside the family (5%).

Trainings:

Terre Des Hommes in cooperation with UNICEF conducted capacity building of educational specialists on inclusivity and sensitization. The training focused on behavioral change of parents, teachers, interactions between children and a teacher, children and parents, among children in class, and forming inclusive environment in school. Trainings covered two groups of 20 professionals from locations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions (40 persons in total,36F/4M), trainings were conducted in Slovyansk and Sievierodonetsk (11-13.05.21 and 18-20.05.21) respectively.

The groups of parents had been formed in the schools in the communities of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (GCA). 154 (140F/14M) beneficiaries gained skills and knowledge on positive parenting via offline training. Moreover, all parents and caregivers received comprehensive package of materials on parenting and other child protection risks and vulnerabilities.