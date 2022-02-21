Ukraine: Child protection sub-cluster newsletter for December 2021 – January 2022 [EN/UK]

Child protection sub-cluster updates:

Global Child Protection Area of Responsibility in cooperation with Child protection sub-cluster in Ukraine and UNICEF have developed a Guidance and orientation package for support group interventions for children, adolescents and families requiring basic emotional and practical support in humanitarian settings. The package was based on materials from 4 pilot countries (Afghanistan, Colombia, Syria and Ukraine). The general support group curriculum is to be facilitated by community workers for children/adolescents and families requiring basic emotional and practical support in humanitarian settings (Level 3 of the Intervention Pyramid for MHPSS).

The design of the guidance and orientation package was informed by a literature review of available group-based interventions with children and young people in difficult circumstances. This was followed by online consultations with Child Protection Area of Responsibility (CP AoR) Coordinators and staff from field-based child protection agencies based in four countries (Afghanistan, Colombia, Syria and Ukraine). Data collected from these combined sources provided the necessary basis to define existing service gaps and determine the feasibility of implementing support group interventions.

Once the draft curriculums became available, an online training was delivered for five non-specialist child protection workers in two of the selected countries. This was followed by induction training, where participants used the draft curriculum on a pilot basis for a period of 5-6 weeks, with regular follow-up support provided by the consultant. At the conclusion of this period, the consultant evaluated the outcome of the pilot implementation for final revisions to the support group methodology. The Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) staff of IOM based in Maiduguri, Northern Nigeria, totaling 90 workers received training in this methodology, and a core team was constituted to implement it in IDP camps in this region. The outcomes led to a further improvement of the guidance and orientation package.

The document is available in English and Ukrainian - https://www.cpaor.net/MHPSS_General_Support_Group_Curriculum