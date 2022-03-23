Ukraine Child Protection Sub-Cluster Needs and Response (23rd March 2022)

IMMEDIATE CHILD PROTECTION NEEDS

Basic needs. Child Protection actors report that children and their families require basic needs, in particular medicine, as well as fuel, food, water, and other non-food items. Price increases and availability of basic supplies has exacerbated lack of access to such basic needs. Of particular concern are recently-born children who are acutely vulnerable.

Dangers and injuries. Children and adults face the risk of injury or death due to conflict, in particular due to shelling or explosive ordnances. Many children are reported to have been injured or have died due to the immediate risks they face outside, or as a result of buildings or structures being shelled or collapsing. As of 22nd March 2022, OHCHR confirmed that 78 children had died, whilst the Ukraine prosecutor’s office has claimed (as of 23rd March) that 121 children had died. The actual figures are believed to be considerably higher.

Children in institutional care. Before the escalation of conflict, 100 000 children in Ukraine were residing in institutional care (Save 2022). A 2020 UNICEF report noted that an increasing percentage of these children have disabilities. There are reports of institutions trying to move children to safety – either internally (from East to West), or across the border. As of 19th March, the Ministry of Social Policy said that 4,894 children have been evacuated (52% in Ukraine, 48% abroad). Destination oblasts with the most relocations are Zakarpattia (24%), Lviv (24%), and IvanoFrankivsk (15%). Destination countries with the most relocations are Poland (71%), Germany (13%), and Romania (4%).

Children on the move and unaccompanied and separated children. Children have been displaced due to the conflict, with many IDPs moving to the West where there is less conflict, or crossing the border into neighbouring countries. 61% of IDPs surveyed by IOM report a child aged 5-18 in their household, and 28% of IDPs report a child under 5 in their household. Unaccompanied and separated children are reported to account for an unusually high percentage of refugees. Children are also reported to be leaving cities on foot by themselves. There is a high risk of exploitation and trafficking, with some media outlets reporting that trafficking groups are operating in border areas.

Children leaving, or evacuated, from cities are unlikely to know about the humanitarian assistance available to them.

Mental health and psychosocial distress. Many children are living in extreme environments, such as basements, as they seek safety from artillery attacks. Psychosocial distress and trauma related to the conflict is an urgent need that needs to be addressed.