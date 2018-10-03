Ukraine: Checkpoints - Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 3 October 2018)

Two ceasefires brokered for the harvest season (1 July) and ahead of the school year (29 August) appear to have had a positive impact on the conduct of hostilities in eastern Ukraine. This is indicated through 55 per cent decline in civilian casualties from 16 in July to 8 in August – one of the lowest total in 2018. However, in August, there was a 20 per cent increase in hostilities, compared to July, with critical civilian infrastructure, particularly water and sanitation facilities coming under fire on four occasions. This disrupted supply of clean water for 224,000 men, women and children. The protracted nature of the crisis is continuing to impact millions of people, including by exacerbating long-term disruption of access to services and facilities. For example, the difficulties with access to health care in eastern Ukraine hamper treatment of highly infectious diseases, such as measles. Ukraine witnessed a dramatic increase in nation-wide cases of measles (from 4,800 in 2017 to over 27,000 in 2018 as of August). At the same time, the extremely low detection rate in the Government controlled area (GCA) of Donetska and Luhanska oblasts (only 300 cases detected), indicates a high likelihood of underreported cases. This is concerning in a situation of high mobility and low service provision. On a positive note, gas supply in Avdiivka (Donetska oblast) was restored after 12 months of suspension, which is critical ahead of the winter months in Ukraine. Despite the challenges with the Humanitarian Response Plan only 30 per cent funded, six humanitarian convoys crossed the ‘contact line’ in August, carrying relief items, including medical equipment and construction materials, to meet the needs of the most vulnerable Ukrainians. This was also facilitated by CERF funds allocated in July to upscale humanitarian operations. ‘Stanytsia Luhanska’ (Luhanska oblast) and ‘Marinka’ (Donetska oblast) checkpoints benefitted from important improvements of the conditions for the civilians who regularly cross the ‘contact line’.