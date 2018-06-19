19 Jun 2018

Ukraine: Checkpoints - Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 19 June 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 19 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.46 MB)

Despite increased hostilities and extreme levels of mine contamination in the areas along the ‘contact line’, the number of civilian crossings through the five operational Entry Exit Checkpoints (EECPs) has steadily increased since the beginning of 2018. In May, over 1.14 million crossings were recorded, which is a slight increase from April. It is notable that in May 2018 civilian crossings increased by 14 per cent compared to May 2017. The situation at the EECPs remained volatile, with shelling and sniper activities routinely reported at or near the checkpoints. Four incidents of shelling occurred during non-operating hours at the “Maiorske” and “Hnutove” EECPs in the first week of May, coinciding with the commemoration of the end of hostilities during World War II (9 May). Of alarming concern was the shelling on 5 May at the EECP “Hnutove” during operating hours, where some 400 women, men, boys and girls were waiting in line when the incident took place. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but the EECP was forced to halt operations for a full day, further restricting freedom of movement. In addition, as temperatures rise towards summer, cases of civilians suffering from health complications while waiting for hours to cross the EECPs increase. In May, three elderly people were treated for health problems at the EECPs - tragically, one of them died. On a positive note, the operational hours of all EECPs have switched to a ‘summer operational mode’ since 1 June, with an extension by 2,5 hours (from 06:00 am to 20:00 pm)

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.