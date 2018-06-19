Ukraine: Checkpoints - Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 19 June 2018)

Despite increased hostilities and extreme levels of mine contamination in the areas along the ‘contact line’, the number of civilian crossings through the five operational Entry Exit Checkpoints (EECPs) has steadily increased since the beginning of 2018. In May, over 1.14 million crossings were recorded, which is a slight increase from April. It is notable that in May 2018 civilian crossings increased by 14 per cent compared to May 2017. The situation at the EECPs remained volatile, with shelling and sniper activities routinely reported at or near the checkpoints. Four incidents of shelling occurred during non-operating hours at the “Maiorske” and “Hnutove” EECPs in the first week of May, coinciding with the commemoration of the end of hostilities during World War II (9 May). Of alarming concern was the shelling on 5 May at the EECP “Hnutove” during operating hours, where some 400 women, men, boys and girls were waiting in line when the incident took place. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but the EECP was forced to halt operations for a full day, further restricting freedom of movement. In addition, as temperatures rise towards summer, cases of civilians suffering from health complications while waiting for hours to cross the EECPs increase. In May, three elderly people were treated for health problems at the EECPs - tragically, one of them died. On a positive note, the operational hours of all EECPs have switched to a ‘summer operational mode’ since 1 June, with an extension by 2,5 hours (from 06:00 am to 20:00 pm)