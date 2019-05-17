17 May 2019

Ukraine: Checkpoints - Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 17 May 2019) [EN/RU/UK]

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 17 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.79 MB)English version
preview
Download PDF (2.78 MB)Russian version
preview
Download PDF (2.77 MB)Ukrainian version

An increase of movements through the five operating Exit-Entry Checkpoints (EECPs) was recorded in March and April 2019, with an average of 1.1 million crossings per month. Operating hours of all EECPs had to be extended on several occasions to facilitate the increased demand for crossing. However, on 26 April, 12 civilian vehicles arrived at the EECP ‘Maiorske’ (Donetska oblast) after operating hours and were left stranded overnight at the zero-checkpoint. Safety and security around the checkpoints remain a concern as sniper activities were once again reported around the EECP ‘Marinka’ (Donetska oblast) during operating hours on 5 April. This meant that this checkpoint had to cease its operations for five consecutive days for security reasons, further inhibiting people’s freedom of movement. On a positive note, the reconstruction works aimed at improving the crossing conditions of the EECPs ‘Maiorske’ and ‘Hnutove’ (Donetska oblast GCA) are in progress.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.