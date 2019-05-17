Ukraine: Checkpoints - Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 17 May 2019) [EN/RU/UK]

An increase of movements through the five operating Exit-Entry Checkpoints (EECPs) was recorded in March and April 2019, with an average of 1.1 million crossings per month. Operating hours of all EECPs had to be extended on several occasions to facilitate the increased demand for crossing. However, on 26 April, 12 civilian vehicles arrived at the EECP ‘Maiorske’ (Donetska oblast) after operating hours and were left stranded overnight at the zero-checkpoint. Safety and security around the checkpoints remain a concern as sniper activities were once again reported around the EECP ‘Marinka’ (Donetska oblast) during operating hours on 5 April. This meant that this checkpoint had to cease its operations for five consecutive days for security reasons, further inhibiting people’s freedom of movement. On a positive note, the reconstruction works aimed at improving the crossing conditions of the EECPs ‘Maiorske’ and ‘Hnutove’ (Donetska oblast GCA) are in progress.