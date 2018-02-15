Ukraine: Checkpoints - Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 15 February 2018) [EN/RU/UK]

Overview

Some 0.9 million individual crossings were recorded in January – a 15 per cent decrease compared to the previous month. Lack of adequate sanitary facilities, heating points and long waiting hours at all EECPs across the ‘contact line’ are daily challenges thousands of people face. Their protection remains a major concern, as hostilities and mine-contamination near the EECPs further compound their struggle. In January alone, at least four civilian casualties were reported at the EECPs (three killed and one injured), as a result of health issues or due to small arms fire. A single incident with public transport, which came under fire on the NGCA side of the EECP Novotroitske demonstrates the level of risk faced by thousands of women, elderly and children crossing the ‘contact line’ every day. In 2017, at least 14 people, majority of whom were elderly, died or suffered from health conditions at the checkpoints. On a positive note, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine recently approved an allocation of US$3.5 million for improving the four EECPs in Donetska oblast.