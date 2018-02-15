15 Feb 2018

Ukraine: Checkpoints - Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 15 February 2018) [EN/RU/UK]

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 15 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.45 MB)English version
preview
Download PDF (2.5 MB)Ukrainian version
preview
Download PDF (2.5 MB)Russian version

Overview

Some 0.9 million individual crossings were recorded in January – a 15 per cent decrease compared to the previous month. Lack of adequate sanitary facilities, heating points and long waiting hours at all EECPs across the ‘contact line’ are daily challenges thousands of people face. Their protection remains a major concern, as hostilities and mine-contamination near the EECPs further compound their struggle. In January alone, at least four civilian casualties were reported at the EECPs (three killed and one injured), as a result of health issues or due to small arms fire. A single incident with public transport, which came under fire on the NGCA side of the EECP Novotroitske demonstrates the level of risk faced by thousands of women, elderly and children crossing the ‘contact line’ every day. In 2017, at least 14 people, majority of whom were elderly, died or suffered from health conditions at the checkpoints. On a positive note, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine recently approved an allocation of US$3.5 million for improving the four EECPs in Donetska oblast.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit http://unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.